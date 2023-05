“Body found in Wood River Creek identified as Trever J. Oliver, 33, of South Roxana”

Trever J. Oliver : “Body of Trever J. Oliver, 33, Found Submerged in Wood River Creek”

Alton’s riverbender.com reported that the body discovered submerged in Wood River Creek has been identified as 33-year-old Trever J. Oliver, a resident of South Roxana in the local area. Madison County officials were involved in the investigation.

