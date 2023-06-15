Body found on Summerlin trail identified as Michael Ewy, 67

Michael Ewy – focus keyword : Man’s body found on Summerlin trail identified as Michael Ewy

The man whose body was discovered on the Bears Best Trail in Summerlin has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Michael Ewy, a 67-year-old Las Vegas resident. A hiker found Ewy’s body over the weekend, and the Metropolitan Police Department’s search and rescue team helped extract it from the trail, which is located south of Flamingo Road. While there was nothing outwardly suspicious about the body, the cause and manner of Ewy’s death have yet to be released by the coroner’s office. Contact Mark Credico for more information.

Read Full story : Body found on Summerlin trail identified by Clark County coroner /

News Source : Mark Credico

“Summerlin trail body” “Clark County coroner identification” “Coroner report Summerlin trail” “Body found in Summerlin” “Clark County investigation Summerlin trail”