“Body odor and aging”: Understanding the Changes in Body Odor as You Age and 5 Tips for Maintaining Freshness

Reducing Body Odor As You Age: What You Need to Know

Your body changes as you age—that’s a fact. But age-related changes aren’t just about the way you look and feel. They can also affect your smell.

Why Your Body Odor Changes with Age

Studies have shown that our natural smell changes as we age. The changes are often subtle and not necessarily obvious enough to be noticed unless you have a keen sense of smell, says Dr. Carlos Galindo, primary care physician at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

The way skin smells is related to the interaction between skin gland secretions (such as sweat) and bacteria on the skin. As we age, both our skin secretions and our bacteria tend to change, leading to a slight difference in body odor, says Dr. Galindo.

The odor, which some describe as slightly musty, has been identified as 2-nonenal by olfactory researchers. It is found only in adults over 40 and can occur when broken down unsaturated fatty acids and oxidized lipids build up on the skin, according to a groundbreaking April 2001 study by the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

This slight change in body odor is a normal, natural part of the aging process. But other things can also play a role. For example, the hormonal changes that occur during menopause can trigger hot flashes, which lead to increased sweating, which can make body odor more noticeable.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, medical conditions that become more common with age — such as diabetes, gout, liver or kidney disease — can also lead to changes in a person’s sense of smell.

Can You Get a Grip on Age-Related Body Odor?

A slight increase in mustiness is not always noticeable or problematic. In fact, people tend to perceive the scents of older adults as less intense and less unpleasant than the scents of their younger peers, according to a May 2012 study in Plus one.

However, poor hygiene and certain lifestyle habits can cause a person’s body odor to become stronger or more unpleasant, says Dr. Galindo. According to the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Galindo here are some ways you can smell the best:

1. Shower or bathe regularly – but don’t overdo it

Unwanted body odors can arise when initially odorless sweat mixes with bacteria on the skin’s surface. Regular washing with soap can prevent the formation of skin bacteria, so there is less odor when you sweat.

An antibacterial soap like Dove Care and Protect Antibacterial Shower Gel works best for removing smelly bugs.

However, you may not need to bathe every day. According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), older adults tend to have dry skin, and bathing with harsh soaps and/or hot water can aggravate the skin.

Try bathing a few times a week, but if you do, keep the water temperature warm (not hot), keep showers short, and then apply skin lotions or creams to lock in moisture, the NIA says.

2. Apply an antiperspirant

Antiperspirants work by temporarily blocking the body’s sweat glands to stop sweating, so sweat doesn’t mix with bacteria and create an odor. (This is different than deodorant, which masks odor but doesn’t stop sweat.)

If you’re a heavy sweater, try a prescription, over-the-counter option like Prescription Dri’s Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant.

3. Watch What You Eat

Foods like onions, garlic, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, red meat, alcohol, and those with spices can potentially make sweat odor worse.

On the other hand, a diet high in fruits and vegetables and low in saturated fat can help maintain your skin’s health and promote healthier bacterial counts, which can help keep odor under control, says Dr. Galindo.

Sure, you might break a sweat while exercising. But regular physical activity can also support healthy skin bacteria, says Dr. Galindo.

4. Keep Your Stress Under Control

Make sure you find ways to de-stress on a regular basis. Stress can activate your sweat glands and increase body odor.

Try a few bouts of breathing exercises, stretching exercises, brisk walking, soothing music, or even catch a show that will make you laugh. According to Harvard Health Publishing, these methods, when used regularly, can help reduce your stress.

When Should You See a Doctor for Changes in Body Odor?

Slight changes in body odor are a normal part of aging. But sometimes a new smell can be a sign of a possible health problem, like liver or kidney problems, or metabolic problems, like thyroid disease or diabetes, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Always consult your GP if an odor seems bothering you or pungent,” says Dr. Galindo. The same applies to changes in the smell of your urine or breath.

With healthy hygiene and lifestyle habits, the nonenal odor is usually not that noticeable. So, there’s no need to worry too much about it. Just follow the tips mentioned in this article and enjoy your golden years.

