Body of 15-year-old found in River Eden, Carlisle after group of boys got into difficulty

River Eden incident involving missing teenager and critical 14-year-old victim : Teenager’s Body Found After River Eden Incident in Carlisle

The body of the 15-year-old was discovered on Saturday afternoon, May 27th, following reports that he and three other teenage boys had encountered difficulties in the River Eden near Rosehill, Carlisle on the previous evening, May 26th. Emergency services conducted a multi-agency search operation. Police have confirmed that one of the boys, aged 14, is in critical condition and was airlifted to hospital on Friday evening. One member of the group managed to swim to safety, and another was rescued by a member of the public and received medical attention.

News Source : Paul McTaggart

