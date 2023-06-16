Body of 17-yr-old Guddu found hanging from tree with acid burns

Guddu – victim name : Body of 17-year-old Guddu found hanging from tree with acid burns in India

Police have reported that the body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered hanging from a tree in the Deorania police station area on Friday. The victim, identified as Guddu from Mudiya Jagir village, was partially decomposed and had acid burns on his face. The boy’s family had reported him missing since Tuesday. The body has been sent for examination and a case has been registered with further investigation underway. This article has been autogenerated from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff.

Read Full story : Body of teen boy with acid burn found in UP’s Bareilly /

News Source : PTI

Acid Burn Victim Bareilly Tragedy Teen Boy Acid Attack Uttar Pradesh Acid Violence Acid Attack Awareness