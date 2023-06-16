Body of 26-year-old man found washed ashore in False Creek near Science World, Vancouver, not believed to be result of crime

“False Creek victim” : Man’s body found in False Creek near Science World, Vancouver police say

A man’s body was discovered on the rocky shore of False Creek near Science World in Vancouver on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as a 26-year-old male, and the police do not believe his death was a result of a crime. The BC Coroners Service is investigating the incident. Witnesses who saw the coroner’s tent on the shore were upset. This is the third case of a young man found dead in False Creek in less than a month. On May 19 and May 29, respectively, the bodies of Irshaad Ikbal, 36, and Suleiman Khawar, 23, were discovered in False Creek after going missing following a night out in downtown Vancouver. The police have stated that there is no evidence linking the two cases, and investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Read Full story : Man’s body found in False Creek near Science World /

News Source : DH Vancouver Staff

False Creek body discovery Science World body found Vancouver waterfront crime scene Police investigation False Creek Suspicious death Science World