Body of Corey McFadden, missing U.S. Postal Service carrier, found off Sandy Hook Beach

Corey McFadden victim : Body of Corey McFadden, missing US Postal Service carrier, found off Sandy Hook Beach

Corey McFadden, a U.S. Postal Service carrier from Lower Township in Cape May County, was reported missing after failing to show up for work. His abandoned car was found on the shoulder of the parkway near milepost 96 in Monmouth County on April 30. A body was recovered off the coast of Sandy Hook Beach on May 22 and has since been identified as McFadden. The cause of his death is still undetermined. For more information, visit the related article on newjersey.news12.com.

News Source : NewsBreak

