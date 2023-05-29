Body of D’Andrea Sanvig, Teen Who Fell into St. Croix River at Taylors Falls, Found Last Week

Posted on May 29, 2023

D’Andrea Sanvig : Body found in St. Croix River identified as missing teen D’Andrea Sanvig

A body found in the St. Croix River last week has been identified as D’Andrea Sanvig, an 18-year-old who fell into the river at Taylors Falls in April. Sanvig had been missing since April 11 after slipping on a rock ledge over the river and falling. Despite extensive search efforts, his body was not discovered until last Friday when a group canoeing in the area came across it. The Chisago County sheriff’s office expressed gratitude that Sanvig’s family could now find closure.

News Source : Fox21Online

