Body of escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie found in Kentucky river

The body of Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie, who escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima on May 23, was found in the Ohio River in Kentucky on Sunday. James Lee, the other escaped inmate, was arrested near the Indiana-Kentucky border the following day. Gillespie had been in prison since 2016 after being convicted of double murder. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) is conducting an internal investigation into the escape, and four employees have been placed on paid administrative leave. It is unclear if any of the employees will be fired.

News Source : WCPO 9 Cincinnati

