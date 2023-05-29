Bradley Gillespie, escaped Ohio inmate found in Kentucky river. : Body of escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie found in Kentucky river

To ensure the best experience, please access our site using a different browser as IE 11 is not supported. Currently, authorities have discovered a body believed to be that of escaped inmate Bradley Gillespie in the Ohio River in Kentucky. This news comes as an Arizona man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting spree and the Atlanta mayor speaks out against gun violence after a shooting left one person dead. Other headlines include a manhunt for an escaped Ohio inmate, a 12-year-old graduating college with five degrees, a South Carolina school bus collision with a tanker, and a Florida deputy charged after using a stun gun to set a man on fire.

Read Full story : Body of escaped Ohio inmate found in Kentucky river, police say /

News Source : NBCNews.com

Ohio inmate Kentucky river Police search Escaped prisoner Fugitive arrest