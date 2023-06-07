Body of Freya Cayley, 16, Identified after Being Pulled from Sea at Saltburn Beach

Freya Cayley – victim : “16-year-old Freya Cayley identified as victim pulled from sea at Saltburn beach”

The identity of a girl found in the sea at Saltburn beach, North Yorkshire, has been confirmed by police as Freya Cayley, a 16-year-old from Easington, Cleveland. In a statement, Freya’s family paid tribute to their “beautiful daughter” and expressed their devastation at her passing. Emergency services, including lifeboats and an air ambulance, were called to the beach on Sunday afternoon after reports of a body in the water. The police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Freya’s death.

News Source : Ben Roberts-Haslam, PA

