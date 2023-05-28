Urias Gbarjolo : Body of Johnston man Urias Gbarjolo recovered from Lake Red Rock

The body of a 21-year-old man, identified as Urias Gbarjolo from Johnston, was recovered by a search crew on Sunday morning after he went missing while swimming at Lake Red Rock the previous night. Witnesses reported that Gbarjolo was swimming outside the designated area at the Whitebreast Boat Ramp between Pella and Knoxville with a group of people when he went underwater and did not resurface. Despite search efforts by multiple agencies until midnight, Gbarjolo was not found until the next morning when a sheriff’s boat located him using side-scan sonar. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the shore. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and several fire departments and dive teams participated in the search. The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office expressed condolences to Gbarjolo’s family and friends, and reminded the public to stay safe in and on the water.

News Source : Virginia Barreda

