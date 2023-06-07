Body of Mamoudou Diallo, 19, from Northern Kentucky, pulled from Ohio lake

Mamoudou Diallo victim : Body pulled from Madison Lakes identified as Northern Kentucky man Mamoudou Diallo

Officials have identified the body found in Madison Lakes near Dayton, Ohio on Monday as 19-year-old Mamoudou Diallo from Northern Kentucky. The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Trotwood police and fire departments were called on Sunday for a possible drowning, and after an unsuccessful search until dark, crews resumed on Monday and found Diallo’s body just after 10 a.m. The investigation is still ongoing.

News Source : Quinlan Bentley

