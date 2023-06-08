Body of man found in Oregon after he vanished on trip with brother to scatter loved one’s ashes: sheriff’s office

“Oregon man found dead after searching for special tree with his brother to scatter loved one’s ashes” (focus keyword: Oregon man) : Man’s body found after he vanished on trip with brother to scatter loved one’s ashes, Oregon cops say

A man’s body was discovered in Oregon after he went missing while on a trip with his brother to scatter a loved one’s ashes, according to officials from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The brothers became separated near Molalla on June 4 while searching for a tree they had planted as children to spread the ashes. The family notified authorities when they couldn’t find him. His body was found on June 5, and the cause of death is currently under investigation, though authorities suspect he suffered a medical emergency. Molalla is a city of 10,000 people about 30 miles south of Portland.

Read Full story : Body of missing man found near Molalla, Oregon, cops say /

News Source : Don Sweeney

