Body of man found in water tank in St Ann identified as Paul Clark

A man believed to be mentally unstable, identified as 64-year-old Paul Clark from Happy News district in Alexandria, St Ann, was discovered dead in a water tank. The discovery was made by residents who detected a foul smell near the tank and reported it to the police. Clark's body was found submerged in the catchment. He was last seen on May 29. The police retrieved the body and sent it to a funeral home for an autopsy. It is unclear if a missing person report was filed. The case is currently under investigation.

