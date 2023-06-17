Body of missing Lynn man Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes found in Revere marshland

Dickson De Los Reyes : Body found in Revere identified as Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, 24-year-old Lynn man

The body of Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, a 24-year-old man from Lynn, Massachusetts who went missing on June 11 after leaving a party in Chelsea and taking a Lyft ride, was discovered by Massachusetts State Police divers in Revere marshland on Friday night. His body was found in the Rumney Marsh Reservation along Route 107 after being initially spotted by a State Police Air Wing flight crew during an aerial search of the area. The cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The investigation into De Los Reyes’ death is ongoing, and no arrests or persons of interest have been announced by police.

News Source : Boston.com

