Body of missing Lynn man, Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, found in Revere

Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes : Body of Lynn Man, Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, Found in Revere

The body of a Lynn man who failed to return home after attending a party in Chelsea on Sunday has been recovered by law enforcement officials. Massachusetts State Police divers discovered the body of 24-year-old Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes in the Rumney Marsh Reservation along Route 107 in Revere on Friday evening following an aerial search. Detectives from the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating his death, as De Los Reyes disappeared after leaving the party on the morning of June 11. Evidence suggests that he took a Lyft rideshare vehicle from 168 Shurtleff St. at around 3:42 a.m, but the ride terminated just minutes later at 3:56 a.m. De Los Reyes then called 911, but the call disconnected and officers were unable to reconnect with him. A further investigation revealed that the call was made from the area of American Legion Highway in Revere. De Los Reyes was last seen on Chelsea-monitored surveillance footage wearing black pants, a black vest, a white long-sleeve shirt, and white sneakers. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting a post-mortem examination. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Read Full story : State Police recover the body of 24-year-old Lynn man who vanished after leaving party in Lyft ride /

News Source : John Monahan,Lindsey Thorpe,Frank O’Laughlin

State Police recovery Missing person investigation Lyft ride safety Lynn, Massachusetts news Body found in investigation