Body of missing Lynn man, Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, recovered by Massachusetts State Police divers

“Dickson De Los Reyes” : Body of missing Lynn man, Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, recovered by law enforcement officials

The body of a missing man from Lynn, Massachusetts was recovered by law enforcement officials on Friday night. 24-year-old Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes had not returned home after attending a party in Chelsea on June 11th. Massachusetts State Police divers found his body in the Rumney Marsh Reservation along Route 107 in Revere after an aerial search. De Los Reyes was last seen getting into a Lyft rideshare vehicle on Shurtleff St. around 3:42 a.m. on June 11th. The ride was terminated minutes later and De Los Reyes’ phone dialed 911 and connected to the Revere Police Department before disconnecting. Efforts to call the number back were unsuccessful. A subsequent investigation revealed that the call was made from the area of American Legion Highway in Revere. De Los Reyes’ body has been taken into custody by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a post-mortem examination. The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is investigating his death. De Los Reyes is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The investigation is ongoing.

