Body of missing North Shore man found in Rumney Marsh Reservation – Victim: Dixon Joel De Los Reyes

Dixon Joel De Los Reyes : Body of missing North Shore man found in Rumney Marsh Reservation, Dixon Joel De Los Reyes from Lynn found deceased.

The body of Dixon Joel de los Reyes, a missing young man from North Shore, was found in Rumney Marsh Reservation. While investigators have not yet labeled his death as a homicide, the circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious. Dixon’s family said that he dropped off his car at their business in Lynn last weekend and took a rideshare to attend a friend’s birthday party in Chelsea. Dixon was studying to become a doctor in Guatemala and wanted to finish his studies in the United States. Surveillance footage showed Dixon leaving the party, and he got into a Lyft ride on Shurtleff Street in Chelsea at 3:42 a.m. His cell phone dialed 911 from American Legion Highway in Revere at 3:56 a.m. a few moments before disconnecting. His body was found in the marsh a few days later, and an autopsy was scheduled. His church plans to hold a vigil in his memory.

Read Full story : Body of missing North Shore man found in Rumney Marsh /

News Source : WCVB

North Shore man Rumney Marsh Missing person Body found Search and rescue