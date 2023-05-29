D’Andrea Sanvig : Body of missing teen D’Andrea Sanvig found in St. Croix River

The St. Croix River body that was found near Taylors Falls on Friday has been identified as D’Andrea Sanvig, a missing teenager. Sanvig had fallen into the river at Interstate State Park on April 11 while trying to climb a rock ledge and was swept away by the swiftly moving water. Despite an extensive search by multiple agencies, he remained missing until the discovery of his body by a group of canoeists. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Sanvig died due to drowning. The Chicago County sheriff’s office expressed gratitude towards the agencies involved in the rescue attempts and final recovery of Sanvig, and hopes that his family can now find closure.

