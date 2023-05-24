Body of Missoula Resident Martin Soens Found at McCormick Park

Martin Soens : Body of 67-Year-Old Missoula Resident, Martin Soens, Found in McCormick Park

On Tuesday evening, a male body was found at McCormick park. The deceased has been identified as Martin Soens, a 67-year-old resident of Missoula, according to Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen. Park-goers near the 600 block of Cregg Lane discovered the body and attempted CPR to revive him, but Soens was already cold to the touch when law enforcement arrived. Missoula Police Spokesperson Eddie McLean stated that no foul play is suspected, and the police investigation did not reveal any evidence of a crime. Soens was found partially covered with a blanket and his belongings nearby. His death is believed to be due to medical issues.

Read Full story : Man found dead near McCormick park ID’d /

News Source : missoulian.com

McCormick park death investigation Homicide near McCormick park Suspect in McCormick park murder McCormick park crime scene Police investigation McCormick park death