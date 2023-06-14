“Body of Pitman High School Senior Victor Rodriguez Found in Alcyon Lake, Officials Say”

Victor Rodriguez : “Body of missing Pitman High School senior Victor Rodriguez found in Alcyon Lake, officials say”

Officials announced on Monday that the body of a missing Pitman High School senior was found in Alcyon Lake in southwestern New Jersey. The 18-year-old, identified as Victor Rodriguez, had been participating in a scavenger hunt when he lost control while trying to swim across the lake and became submerged. Two other people tried to help but were overwhelmed and returned to shore. The search for Rodriguez was handled by various local and state agencies, and emotional support services were made available to students at the high school. A GoFundMe has been set up to support Rodriguez’s family and has raised over $50,000.

News Source : CBSNews

