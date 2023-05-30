Body of Springfield man Carlos Lopez found after jet ski accident on CT River

Carlos Lopez, victim : Body of Springfield man Carlos Lopez located in CT River after jet ski accident

The body of a man from Springfield who went missing while jet skiing on the Connecticut River over the holiday weekend has been found by the police. Carlos Lopez, 51, was involved in an accident between the jet ski he was riding and a boat on the CT River in Northampton on Sunday night. His body was recovered around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Connecticut River as the search for him entered a third day. The two people in the boat, an Agawam woman and a Chicopee man, were rescued by Environmental Police and transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Crews from multiple police and fire departments had been part of the search for Lopez’s body, which was found close to the crash site. The crash is still under investigation by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. The family of the deceased expressed their heartbreak.

