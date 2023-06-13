Body of Tremont Woman Amber Robbins Found in Ditch, Police Investigating as Hit-and-Run

Amber Robbins : Suspect or Victim Name: Amber Robbins, Body Found in Hit-and-Run Crash in Southwest Harbor
The body of Amber Robbins, a 35-year-old from Tremont, was discovered in a Southwest Harbor ditch on Sunday. The Maine chief medical examiner’s office determined that Robbins died from blunt force trauma and state police are investigating her death as a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident. Authorities are urging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity around 61 Main Street on Saturday night or Sunday morning to contact State Police.
Read Full story :Body found in Southwest Harbor ditch identified; investigated as hit-and-run death/
News Source : Patty Wight
