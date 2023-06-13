Body of Tremont Woman Amber Robbins Found in Ditch, Police Investigating as Hit-and-Run

Posted on June 13, 2023

The body of Amber Robbins, a 35-year-old from Tremont, was discovered in a Southwest Harbor ditch on Sunday. The Maine chief medical examiner’s office determined that Robbins died from blunt force trauma and state police are investigating her death as a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident. Authorities are urging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity around 61 Main Street on Saturday night or Sunday morning to contact State Police.

News Source : Patty Wight

