“Body positivity”: “Exploring the Relationship between Desire and the Body in Treating Eating Disorders” – Event on May 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM.

Desire and The Body in Eating Disorder Treatment: A Panel Discussion

Eating disorders are complex mental health conditions that affect millions of people worldwide. These disorders often stem from a complex interplay between psychological, social, and biological factors, and they can have a devastating impact on individuals’ physical, emotional, and social well-being. In recent years, there has been growing recognition of the importance of addressing the role of desire and the body in eating disorder treatment.

Join us for a captivating panel discussion, “Desire and The Body,” hosted by Kerrie Jones, CEO and Founder of Orri, along with esteemed panelists Romy Wakil, Senior Psychotherapist specializing in eating disorders and trauma, as well as head of our DEI initiatives, and Pippa Richardson, Head of Somatic Therapies at Orri. This hour-long session is designed specifically for healthcare professionals with a keen interest in eating disorders.

Delve into the intricate interplay between desire and the body in the context of eating disorders. Through engaging conversations, the panelists will explore the multifaceted aspects of desire and its profound impact on individuals’ relationships with their bodies. Drawing from their extensive expertise, they will navigate the complexities surrounding desire, body image, self-worth, and the role of trauma in eating disorders.

The panel discussion will focus on several key themes, including:

The role of desire in eating disorders: Desire, in the context of eating disorders, can take many forms, including the desire for control, the desire for perfection, and the desire for thinness. The panelists will explore how these desires can contribute to the development and maintenance of disordered eating behaviors and how they can be addressed in treatment. The impact of culture and society on desire and body image: Cultural and societal factors can have a significant impact on individuals’ desires related to body image, control, and perfection. The panelists will discuss the ways in which these factors can influence eating disorder development and how they can be addressed in treatment. The role of trauma in eating disorders: Trauma can have a profound impact on individuals’ desires and relationship with their bodies. The panelists will explore how trauma can contribute to the development of disordered eating behaviors and how it can be addressed in treatment. The importance of somatic therapies in eating disorder treatment: Somatic therapies, such as yoga, mindfulness, and body-centered interventions, can be an essential part of eating disorder treatment. The panelists will discuss the ways in which somatic therapies can help individuals develop a deeper connection with their bodies, fostering self-compassion, resilience, and a more balanced relationship with desire.

By attending this panel discussion, healthcare professionals will gain invaluable insights into the intersection of desire, body acceptance, and recovery. They will learn about the latest research and therapeutic approaches for addressing the complex dynamics of eating disorders. The panelists will also shed light on the role of somatic therapies in treating eating disorders, emphasizing the importance of body-centered interventions and embodiment practices in healing and recovery.

This interactive session will provide an opportunity for healthcare professionals to expand their knowledge, exchange ideas, and enhance their clinical practice. Engage in a stimulating Q&A session with the panelists, tapping into their expertise and gaining practical insights that you can apply in your work.

In conclusion, eating disorders are complex mental health conditions that require a multidisciplinary approach to treatment. Addressing the role of desire and the body is a crucial aspect of this treatment. Join us for this captivating panel discussion to gain valuable insights into the intricate interplay between desire and the body in the context of eating disorder treatment.

