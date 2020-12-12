Bodybuilder Alberto Clementi Death -Obituary – Dead : Alberto Clementi, 49, body building champion has Died .
Alberto Clementi, 49, body building champion has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Alberto Clementi, 49, body building champion was found dead by his partner in the house in C àorle, Venice, where they lived together. On site, after the call to rescuers, the police and the magistrate on duty arrived. Several supplements and drugs have been seized. To establish the causes of death, the autopsy was arranged by the coroner Antonello Cirnelli.
