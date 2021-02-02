Bogie Redmon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bogie Redmon, a local legend in Collinsville IL has Died.

February 2, 2021
Bogie Redmon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bogie Redmon, a local legend in Collinsville IL has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Bogie Redmon, a local legend in Collinsville IL has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Benjamin Hochman @hochman Bogie Redmon, a local legend in Collinsville IL, has died, per @kahokmenshoops . Redmon was an HS All-American &⁩ averaged 15 points in ‘65 for ⁦ @IlliniMBB ⁩. I spoke to him for this piece on Collinsville culture – Bogie went to all the games.

