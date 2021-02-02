Bogie Redmon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bogie Redmon, a local legend in Collinsville IL has Died.
Bogie Redmon, a local 🏀 legend in Collinsville IL, has died, per @kahokmenshoops. Redmon was an HS All-American & averaged 15 points in ‘65 for @IlliniMBB. I spoke to him for this piece on Collinsville 🏀 culture – Bogie went to all the games. https://t.co/IF9YrKSmRR
Benjamin Hochman @hochman Bogie Redmon, a local legend in Collinsville IL, has died, per @kahokmenshoops . Redmon was an HS All-American & averaged 15 points in ‘65 for @IlliniMBB . I spoke to him for this piece on Collinsville culture – Bogie went to all the games.
