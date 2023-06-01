“Boho patio furniture sets with propane fire pit table” : Boho Outdoor Furniture Set with Propane Fire Pit Table and Wicker Sectional Sofa, Perfect for Backyard, Porch, Deck, and Garden in Beige Color

Boho Patio Furniture Set: RADIATA 9 Piece with Propane Fire Pit Table 37000 BTU, Outdoor Wicker Sectional Sofa and Chair Conversation Sets for Garden, Porch, Deck, and Backyard (Beige)



Price: $1,199.00

The RADIATA 9 Piece Boho Patio Furniture Sets with Propane Fire Pit Table 37000 BTU is the perfect addition to any backyard, porch, deck, or garden. With a CSA-certified propane fire pit table that has a heat output of 37,000 BTU and adjustable knob to adjust the flame size, you’ll be able to enjoy warm and cozy nights outside. The strong tempered glass wind guard design and solar light air tank cover with adjustable light color also make it easier to enjoy your outdoor space at night.

In addition to the high-quality fire pit table, each chair in the set is designed with a strong steel frame and can withstand a weight capacity of 300 pounds. The seat surface is made of PE wicker, which is hand-woven and strong, making it durable and long-lasting. The table top is made of tempered glass and is held securely in place by four suckers, making it easy to maintain.

The set is also designed to be stable and comfortable, with adjustable feet stoppers and long strips that fasten the cushions in place and prevent them from moving. The egg chair is 32.1” long and 56.7” high, while the seats are 25.1” long, 28.7” wide, and 31.5” high, providing plenty of space to rest on at will. The backrest is ergonomically designed with soft and comfortable all-weather cushions, making it suitable for long-term use. The set also comes with a 19.6” long and 17.5” high coffee table that holds drinks and is paired with an ice bucket, making it easier to refill the ice in the summer.

Assembly of the RADIATA 9 Piece Boho Patio Furniture Sets with Propane Fire Pit Table 37000 BTU is required, and it is recommended that two people work together to assemble it. However, the manufacturer provides an installation video to ease the procedure, and their after-sales team is available to help you with any problems you may encounter. They also offer a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty for a worry-free purchase of this Boho Patio Furniture.

In conclusion, the RADIATA 9 Piece Boho Patio Furniture Sets with Propane Fire Pit Table 37000 BTU is a high-quality and durable outdoor furniture set that is perfect for those who want to enjoy warm and cozy nights outside. With its CSA-certified propane fire pit table, strong steel frame, and comfortable all-weather cushions, this set is sure to provide you with many years of comfortable and enjoyable outdoor living.



