Bola Ajibola, Ex-Justice Minister, Passes Away

Confirmation of Death

The Nigerian political scene has been thrown into mourning following the death of Prince Bola Ajibola, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation. He passed away at the age of 89 in the early hours of Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of excellence.

A family source, confirmed the demise of the former minister stating:

“Asalamaleikun (peace be unto you). With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah… Our Dad Prince Bola Ajibola departed this world over the midnight,”

The statement also includes a heartfelt prayer, stating:

“May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah firdaus.”

Professional Life

Ajibola was the minister for justice from 1985 to 1991 under the military government led by Ibrahim Babangida. During his tenure, he carried out several reforms in the Nigerian legal system, including the establishment of new courts and the appointment of additional judiciary staff.

From 1991 to 1994, Ajibola served as a Judge of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. His appointment was an affirmation of his extensive experience and expertise as a legal professional.

Ajibola was also appointed as the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002. He represented the interests of Nigeria in several diplomatic circles, and brought his extensive legal knowledge to bear in his interactions with foreign counterparts.

He also had a one-year tenure as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), during which he ensured that the association remained focused on its objectives.

Ajibola’s contributions to the Nigerian legal system and his impact on the Nigerian political scene as a whole cannot be overstated. His experience and expertise traversed several disciplines, and he was widely respected both in Nigeria and abroad.

He was also the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun state, a testament to his commitment to education and youth development.

Celebrating a Hero

As news of his passing spreads across the country, the Nigerian political scene and legal fraternity have taken time to celebrate the life and times of Ajibola, and the impact he had on the Nigerian society.

In a statement released by President Muhammadu Buhari, he described the former Minister as “a patriot, visionary and nationalist”. The statement reads:

“Nigeria will miss his wide experience and reputation as a global authority on Law, Statecraft and International Relations. His nationalism and patriotism provided the needed guidance for many governments in Nigeria. He will be sorely missed.”

Similarly, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a moving tribute to the late Minister, described him as:

“A man of many parts, who made outstanding contributions to the development of Nigeria in various capacities, including as a lawyer, judge, diplomat, administrator, thought leader, philanthropist and patriot.”

Ajibola’s contributions to the Nigerian society and his impact on the legal system and political scene will continue to be celebrated for generations to come.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Prince Bola Ajibola is a great loss to the Nigerian society. He will be remembered for his commitment to excellence, his unimpeachable integrity, and his unwavering service to the Nigerian people.

His passing also serves as a reminder of the impermanence of life, and the need for individuals to live lives that are marked by love, compassion, and service to humanity.

May his soul rest in peace.