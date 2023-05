Eastern High School in Greentown receives bomb threat; 17-year-old detained today 2023.

A 17-year-old male has been detained after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of Eastern High School in Greentown, Indiana. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the bomb threat was made at around 11:15 am.

News Source : Our Community Now

