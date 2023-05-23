“bomb threat at school” today : Student, 17, Charged with Intimidation Following School Bomb Threat – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather

17-year-old charged with intimidation after making bomb threat at school – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather today 2023.

A 17-year-old boy from Kokomo has been charged with felony intimidation following a bomb threat at Eastern Junior-Senior High School in Indiana. The school shutdown early on Monday, but was cleared by authorities and bomb-sniffing dogs by 3:30 p.m. The boy was not a current or former student at the school, which has 850 students in grades 6-12.

