“bomb threat at school” today : Student, 17, Charged with Intimidation Following School Bomb Threat – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather

Posted on May 23, 2023

17-year-old charged with intimidation after making bomb threat at school – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather today 2023.
A 17-year-old boy from Kokomo has been charged with felony intimidation following a bomb threat at Eastern Junior-Senior High School in Indiana. The school shutdown early on Monday, but was cleared by authorities and bomb-sniffing dogs by 3:30 p.m. The boy was not a current or former student at the school, which has 850 students in grades 6-12.

News Source : WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

