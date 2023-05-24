Bomb threat evacuation. today : Cambs primary school undergoes mass evacuation due to bomb threat.

Cambs primary school undergoes mass evacuation due to bomb threat today 2023.
Fen Ditton Community Primary School in Cambridgeshire was evacuated after a bomb threat was received via telephone on Wednesday. The call was made at around 10 am and the pupils were relocated to the nearby Marleigh Primary Academy until 2 pm. Police later confirmed that the threat was no longer considered live.
News Source : b12.morestrarlight.info
