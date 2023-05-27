“bomb threat evacuation” today : New Hyde Park Herald Courier: NHP High School Evacuated Due to False Bomb Threat

New Hyde Park Herald Courier reports NHP High School evacuation due to fake bomb threat today 2023.

New Hyde Park Memorial High School in New York was evacuated on 23 May after a fake bomb threat was received. The threat was made via a “swatting” voicemail. No explosive device was found and the threat was deemed not credible. Students returned to classes the following day.

