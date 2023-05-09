“Bone broth for crepey skin”: What You Should Know About Bone Broth and Its Effects on Crepey Skin

The popularity of bone broth as a health trend has grown in recent years, with many people praising its benefits for skin health. One claim that has gained traction is that bone broth can help reduce the appearance of crepey skin. In this article, we will explore the connection between bone broth and crepey skin to understand the truth behind this claim.

What is Crepey Skin?

Crepey skin is a term used to describe thin, wrinkled, and delicate skin that has lost its elasticity. It is commonly seen on areas like the neck, chest, and inner arms, and can be caused by factors such as aging, sun damage, and smoking.

While crepey skin is a natural part of the aging process, it can be frustrating and even embarrassing for some people. Many individuals look for ways to improve the appearance of their skin, including using bone broth.

What is Bone Broth?

Bone broth is a type of stock made by simmering animal bones, usually from chicken, beef, or fish, along with vegetables, herbs, and spices. The simmering process extracts nutrients and minerals from the bones, resulting in a nutrient-dense broth that is rich in collagen, gelatin, and other beneficial compounds.

Collagen is a protein that is found in our skin, bones, and connective tissues. As we age, our bodies naturally produce less collagen, which can lead to wrinkles, sagging skin, and other signs of aging. Gelatin, on the other hand, is a type of protein that is derived from collagen and is thought to have skin-boosting benefits.

The Connection Between Bone Broth and Crepey Skin

While bone broth may help reduce the appearance of crepey skin, it is not a magic cure. Some studies have suggested that collagen supplements may help improve skin elasticity, hydration, and overall appearance. However, the research on collagen and skin health is still limited, and more studies are needed to confirm these benefits.

Similarly, there is limited research on the direct effects of bone broth on skin health. However, some people report improvements in their skin’s appearance after consuming bone broth regularly. This may be due to the collagen and gelatin content, as well as other nutrients and minerals found in bone broth, like calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

It is important to note that bone broth should be approached as part of an overall healthy lifestyle. This means eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, avoiding smoking and excessive sun exposure, and incorporating other skincare practices, like moisturizing and using SPF.

How to Make Bone Broth

If you are interested in trying bone broth for its potential skin benefits, you can easily make it at home. Here is a simple recipe to get you started:

Ingredients:

2-3 pounds of beef bones (or chicken, fish, or pork bones)

2-3 carrots, chopped

2-3 celery stalks, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, chopped

2-3 sprigs of fresh thyme

2-3 sprigs of fresh rosemary

1-2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Water

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Place the bones on a baking sheet and roast for 20-30 minutes, until browned. In a large stockpot or slow cooker, add the roasted bones, chopped vegetables, garlic, herbs, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper. Fill the pot with enough water to cover the bones and vegetables. Bring the broth to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for at least 8 hours (or up to 24 hours). Strain the broth through a fine-mesh sieve and discard the solids. Let the broth cool, then store in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.

Final Thoughts

While bone broth may offer some potential skin-boosting benefits, it is important to approach it as part of an overall healthy lifestyle. Eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and avoiding smoking and excessive sun exposure are all crucial for maintaining healthy, youthful-looking skin. If you are interested in trying bone broth, make sure to choose high-quality, organic bones and vegetables, and simmer the broth for at least 8 hours to extract maximum nutrients. As always, consult with your healthcare provider before making any significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.