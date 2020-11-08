Bones Hillman Death -Dead : Long-time Midnight Oil bassist and backing vocalist Bones Hillman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

We’re grieving the loss of our brother Bones Hillman, who has passed away at his home in Milwaukee today after a cancer battle. He was the bassist with the beautiful voice, the band member with the wicked sense of humour, and our brilliant musical comrade. pic.twitter.com/qP5EJqZowL — Midnight Oil (@midnightoilband) November 8, 2020

Tributes

This absolute legend. A kind, brilliant musician. Bones Hillman was more than a bass player in @midnightoilband, his spirit roamed free and touched my soul. Taken today at 62 by cancer. I took this photo in ’17 in Memphis. I will miss him forever. Godspeed, Bones. pic.twitter.com/7uIh43C804 — Terry Johnson (@txjohns) November 8, 2020

In the same week where the latest @midnightoilband album topped the latest ARIA Album charts, it is devastating to hear of the passing of Bones Hillman. The brilliant bassist passed away of cancer today at his home in Milwaukee. #BonesHillman pic.twitter.com/JwvRzJ83q8 — (@CarbieWarbie) November 8, 2020

Marco Esquandolas wrote

Really bummed to learn just now that Bones Hillman died today at age 62. Midnight Oil is one of my all time favorite bands. They just put a new album out last week. Dennis Atkins wrote

So very sad to hear Wayne Stevens, known as Bones Hillman, bass player, vocalist & all round musical rock star with the Oils, lost his battle with cancer & passed away in Milwaukee this weekend. Great Kiwi who adopted our country & added to our musical heritage RIP

So sad to hear of the passing of Bones Hillman, who played in some extraordinary bands: Suburban Reptiles, The Swingers, and Midnight Oil. He joined the Suburban Reptiles after a stint in the Masochists: https://t.co/4o0dAe7BFm https://t.co/BSjY4150aU — AudioCulture (@AudioCultureNZ) November 8, 2020

Stig Martyr wrote

After waking today to the wonderful news filtering through from the US, I’m utterly devastated to hear Bones Hillman passed away earlier today. 2020 can fuck right off.