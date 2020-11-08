Bones Hillman Death -Dead : Long-time Midnight Oil bassist and backing vocalist Bones Hillman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 8, 2020
0 Comment

Bones Hillman Death -Dead : Long-time Midnight Oil bassist and backing vocalist Bones Hillman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Long-time Midnight Oil bassist and backing vocalist Bones Hillman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

“The Australian on Twitter: “#BREAKING Long-time Midnight Oil bassist and backing vocalist Bones Hillman has died of cancer aged 62 ”

Tributes 

Marco Esquandolas wrote 
Really bummed to learn just now that Bones Hillman died today at age 62. Midnight Oil is one of my all time favorite bands. They just put a new album out last week.

Dennis Atkins wrote 
So very sad to hear Wayne Stevens, known as Bones Hillman, bass player, vocalist & all round musical rock star with the Oils, lost his battle with cancer & passed away in Milwaukee this weekend. Great Kiwi who adopted our country & added to our musical heritage RIP

Stig Martyr wrote 
After waking today to the wonderful news filtering through from the US, I’m utterly devastated to hear Bones Hillman passed away earlier today. 2020 can fuck right off.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Bones Hillman Death -Dead : Long-time Midnight Oil bassist and backing vocalist Bones Hillman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.