Boniface Mutinda Kabaka Death -Dead – Obituary : Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka has Died .
Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and constituents of the late Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka. May His Soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/gTMRqdcOy3
— AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) December 11, 2020
