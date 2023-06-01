Bonkar Dogra resident arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl in Koom Kalan village

Amandeep Singh – suspect name : Bonkar Dogra resident arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old victim in Koom Kalan

A resident of Bonkar Dogra village was arrested by Koom Kalan Police for allegedly abducting and raping a 13-year-old girl from the same village. Amandeep Singh, 20, was identified as the accused. The mother of the victim lodged the FIR, stating that her daughter did not return home from school and was found at the accused’s house. The victim claimed that Singh intercepted her on her way to school and raped her. The police have registered a case against Singh under section 376 of the IPC and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

News Source : HT Correspondent

