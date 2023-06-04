“Bonticou Crag Trail hiking tips”: “5 Essential Tips for Hiking the Bonticou Crag Trail”

I recently had the opportunity to fully hike the Bonticou Crag trail in Mohonk Preserve, and I want to share my experiences and important things to know before you hike it too, including tips for completing the famous rock scramble there.

Firstly, the Bonticou Crag is a mountain peak you hike to in Mohonk Preserve, located in New York. The trail is a 2.5-mile loop and is rated as moderate, with the rock scramble area being the hardest part of the hike. It costs $15 per person to get in and is recommended for those who are physically fit and not afraid of heights.

Here are five things to know about the Bonticou Crag trail in Mohonk Preserve:

The hike is short but has a rock scramble: The hike is only 2.5 miles long, but the rock scramble is short, fun, hard, and a bit dangerous. Small kids, dogs, and injured people should not attempt it. The rock scramble is only 10% of the hike: The rest of the trail is scenic summit and forest walks mostly. However, I recommend adding on the Table Loops trail, which is connected to Bonticou Crag, to make it a longer and more scenic hike. The trail is easy to follow: The markers are easy to see, and there are signs showing you which way to proceed to get back to the parking lot where you start. There is little risk of getting lost in the woods. There are more fun and scenic trails nearby: While the Bonticou Crag trail is a good one-time hike, there are many other trails in Mohonk Preserve and nearby areas that are better and more enjoyable. The hike is not recommended for everyone: The Bonticou Crag trail is not recommended for those who are not physically fit or those who are afraid of heights.

Now that you know what to expect, let me go over what to expect as you do the Bonticou hike. The official trailhead to Bonticou Crag is called Spring Farm Trailhead in Mohonk Preserve. As you enter this area, you will cross a booth to pay $15 per person. They will give you a map and ask you which trail you plan to do and will give you tips and recommendations.

After you park your car, you’ll walk up to the road you drove on, up steps and onto a blue trail called Table Rocks trail (it’ll be parallel to the road). You’ll only walk on this trail for about 200 feet before you turn right and begin the Crag Trail (red marker) and this is the trail that you’ll follow for the next 1 mile.

Once you reach the rock scramble area, it can look very intimidating if you’re afraid of heights, and it is about 500 feet (mostly up). The same red trail markers are easy to spot so you will be shown how to navigate it correctly.

Don’t bring trekking poles here (unless you can fold them). They will get in the way here. Take your time on this part of the hike, it’s pretty strenuous with huge boulder scrambles. If you love scrambling, you’ll love this part of the hike. It’s not crazy steep here, but because the incline is steep, it’ll feel that way.

Once you finish the rock scramble, you will have beautiful overlooks of Mohonk Preserve. You will also see the yellow Bonticou footpath path sign (pointing left) which you will then follow to continue the loop.

At the same fork, continue straight to the Northeast trail, a different blue trail (you’ll see a sign saying it takes you to the parking lot). That’ll take you back to the Crag trail which you will turn left on to get back to the parking lot.

If you want to make the hike longer and more scenic, you can add on the Table Rocks Loop trail to make it a 5.5-mile hike. This adds more scenery and things to see and do on this trail.

In conclusion, the Bonticou Crag trail in Mohonk Preserve is a short but challenging hike with a beautiful view at the top. While it may not be for everyone, it is definitely worth a try if you are physically fit and not afraid of heights. However, there are many other trails in the area that are more fun and scenic, so be sure to explore all your options before deciding on a hike.

