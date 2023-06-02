“Book monetization”: 5 Strategies to Earn Money from Your Book Prior to Selling a Single Copy

Make Money from Writing a Book: Ways to Earn Without Selling a Copy

Writing a book is an excellent way to turn your expertise and life experience into a profitable asset. However, completing the book creation process may take a couple of years or even decades. Meanwhile, finding ways to make ends meet while writing a book can be tricky. Here are five ways to make money from a book without selling a copy:

1. Renovate your social media

One way to increase your credibility is by showcasing yourself holding marketing copies of your book. This will give you an instant credibility boost, making it easier to network with people online, close more clients, and attract new clients/partners. You can also use your book cover to renovate your social media presence entirely.

2. Increase your prices

Having a book is one of the ultimate credibility boosters and shows others that you are an expert in your field. An increase in credibility and authority makes it easier to raise your prices. Not only will you feel comfortable charging higher rates, but the people purchasing from you will also feel comfortable.

3. Land speaking engagements

When you start posting publicly about your upcoming book, speaking gigs naturally make their way to you. Most of the speaking gigs may be free, but even at the free ones, you can acquire new customers and partners. You can also record yourself speaking to build up your speaking portfolio, which will make it easier to land larger speaking gigs that pay over $10,000+. Speaking also makes it easier to refine your message within the book as you write it.

4. Get on podcasts

Showcasing a marketing copy of your book not only makes it easy to start your own podcast, but it also makes it easier to book guest spots on other people’s podcasts. This is an excellent way to expose your message to a new audience, refine your messaging within your book, and build a pipe for it as you continue writing it. If podcast marketing is at the top of your priority list, consider pre-selling a book with the advice given in this article. It will increase your chances of landing an opportunity to be a guest.

5. Start a movement with your writing journey

One fantastic way to build an audience is to document your book-writing journey online. Share your journey online and document the good, bad, and ugly. This journey can attract new friendships, customers, partnerships, and even dates. It is an excellent way to increase your authority online and turn your book into an asset far before you release it.

Writing a book is not a quick way to make money online. It is a marathon, and if you’re in it for the money, you won’t last long. However, if you decide to write a book, consider applying the advice given in this article. It will allow you to build an audience, increase your authority, and turn your book into an asset before you release it.

