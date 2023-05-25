“book writing software”: What Software is Recommended for Writing a Book?

Writing a book can be a daunting task, but with the help of technology, it can be made easier and more efficient. There are plenty of apps available that can make the process of writing a book more manageable, but the best ones are tailored specifically to writers. In this article, we will explore the most efficient book writing software available today, so you can find the perfect fit for your literary needs.

Scrivener

Scrivener is a desktop and mobile app that is perfect for writers who mean business. You can try it out for free for 30 days, after which you will need to pay a fee to continue using its tools. Scrivener offers a range of word processing tools, from tables and bibliographies to word count targets and statistics reports. Additionally, you can break down your manuscript into as many sections as you need, write every scene right there on Scrivener, plan your characters and fictional world, prepare your front matter for different versions of your book, and more.

Atticus

Atticus is a great software for writing a book that is also available on desktop, but only through the web app. You can try it out for free for 30 days, and there is a 30-day money-back guarantee instead of a free trial. Atticus offers lots of user-friendly tools for writing and formatting your manuscript, including automatically creating your front and back matter, while you add chapters, details, images, and the text itself. As you write your story, you can see a print or digital preview based on different devices. Other features include a timer, goals, default and custom layouts, publisher info, and the ability to export the file as an EPUB, PDF, or DOCX.

Dabble

Dabble is a browser-based service that offers similar tools to Scrivener and Atticus, such as formatting themes, a breakdown of your manuscript and story notes, and settings for goals, stats, and images. Additionally, you get spell, style, and grammar checkers, a thesaurus, and a read-aloud tool with multiple voice options. Dabble offers a free trial that lasts 14 days before the subscription kicks in, but there are discount opportunities like $20 off if you write 1000 words.

Reedsy’s Book Editor

Reedsy’s Book Editor is a free online workspace designed by experts in the publishing industry. The app offers tools to plan, structure, and write your book, including setting goals, checking your spelling and grammar, seeing a report of your progress, pin notes, and more. Export options include EPUB, MOBI, and PDF files. The formatting templates are only three, and you can’t create a custom layout. However, this app is worth your time.

Novlr

Novlr is designed to make reaching your writing goals easier, whether it’s to boost your productivity or publish a novel. The app offers templates for different types of prose and poetry, and its interface is quite simple but useful. It offers just enough tools to write each part of your book, plan its contents and layout, track your progress, export the document in Word, PDF, or ODT form, and even create an ebook with custom cover art. One downside is that, even with the Pro package, Novlr is missing perks that other book writing software have. However, it remains among the best free services you’ll come across today.

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word is the most popular word processor, available online and as a desktop app. It may not be the cheapest package or one dedicated to book writing like most options on this list, but there are templates for writing a novel and plenty of tools to develop your manuscript. You can write, edit, and get your book ready for publication, all in one place. Other features are perfect for writers like dictation, endnote and bibliography tools, an array of formatting options, and the ability to use add-ons.

Google Docs

Google Docs is a free alternative to Word for creative writing. It’s not quite as powerful, but it’s more than capable of helping you produce a book. When using Google Docs as book writing software, you can look forward to a clean and user-friendly space to write and edit, handy tools for designing your manuscript, and several options for sharing and downloading.

Squibler

Squibler is a complex but affordable platform that offers good writing and planning tools. Available templates range from short stories to novels and screenplays of different genres, and you can choose between DOCX, PDF, MOBI, and TXT formats when downloading your work. Squibler’s functions are a bit slow and glitchy, but it’s got plenty to offer your writing projects, once you learn the app’s ins and outs.

yWriter

yWriter is a free app that is more powerful than it seems. With yWriter, you can plan every single part of your book, including chapters, scenes, characters, locations, and items. You can customize and connect different elements in great detail. There are even tools for creating a storyboard, writing your synopsis, and finding predefined or custom problem words authors should avoid.

Bibisco

Bibisco is another app that is perfect for constructing a narrative in loads of detail straight from your computer. The software tracks your project’s progress based on set goals and even offers tips on how to write different parts of the story. A 30-day trial lets you use notes, character relations, objects, and a timeline, for example. These premium features are then hidden behind a fee.

In conclusion, there are plenty of book writing software options available, from the more expensive and complex apps to the simpler, free ones. It’s important to find the best fit for your needs, so take the time to explore the options and find the perfect one to help you achieve your writing goals.

