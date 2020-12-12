Boomer Nott Death -Dead – Obituary : Boomer Nott has Died .
Boomer Nott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Tough day today in @hcaneswirl country, as we learn the sad news about the passing of Boomer Nott. Please consider helping Boomer’s family during this difficult time. https://t.co/cIHYxTaptU
— Bo McDougall (@Bo_McDougall) December 11, 2020
Bo McDougall @Bo_McDougall Tough day today in @hcaneswirl country, as we learn the sad news about the passing of Boomer Nott. Please consider helping Boomer’s family during this difficult time.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.