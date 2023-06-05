Boone County Councilwoman Marica Wilhoite Passes Away After Being Found Unresponsive

Marica Wilhoite Passes Away: Boone County Councilwoman Found Unresponsive

Boone County Councilwoman Marica Wilhoite, age 50, passed away on Monday after being found unresponsive in her home. Wilhoite was a dedicated public servant and had served on the council for several years.

Born and raised in Boone County, Wilhoite was known for her passion for improving the community. She was a strong advocate for education and worked tirelessly to ensure that all children had access to quality schools.

Wilhoite’s colleagues on the council expressed their deep sadness at her passing and praised her for her dedication and hard work. “Marica was a true leader and a tireless advocate for the people of Boone County,” said Council President Roger Brown. “She will be deeply missed by all of us.”

In addition to her work on the council, Wilhoite was also a beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by her two children and four grandchildren.

A public memorial service will be held in honor of Wilhoite’s life and contributions to the community. Details of the service will be announced at a later date.

