Border Patrol agents fatally shoot Raymond Mattia from Tohono O’odham Nation after he reported migrants on his property

New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of Raymond Mattia, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, by three U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona on May 18. According to a statement released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mattia was shot multiple times after he threw an object towards a police officer and abruptly extended his right arm away from his body. Mattia had called Border Patrol for assistance after multiple migrants trespassed on his property. CBP has not confirmed how many times Mattia was shot, but a report from Tucson TV station KVOA stated that he was shot approximately 38 times and was just two feet from his front door. The incident is the second fatal shooting by agents in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector in three months and is currently under investigation by the FBI, the Tohono O’odham Nation police, and CBP.

News Source : José Ignacio Castañeda Perez and Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY NETWORK

