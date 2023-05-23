Border Patrol agents shoot and kill Raymond Mattia on Tohono O’odham Nation reservation

Posted on May 23, 2023

A man was shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents on a tribal reservation in southern Arizona after he threw an object and raised his arm, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The shooting occurred after tribal police asked Border Patrol agents for help in responding to a report of shots fired near the U.S.-Mexico border. The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation are investigating the incident, which involved three Border Patrol agents who opened fire. The man was identified as Raymond Mattia, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation. The Border Patrol and tribal representatives did not release further details about the shooting.

News Source : San Diego Union-Tribune

