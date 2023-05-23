Border patrol agents shoot and kill Raymond Mattia on tribal reservation in Arizona

Raymond Mattia shooting : US border patrol agents shoot and kill Raymond Mattia on tribal reservation in southern Arizona

A man named Raymond Mattia was shot and killed by US border patrol agents on a tribal reservation in southern Arizona. The incident occurred when tribal police asked border patrol agents for assistance in responding to a report of shots fired near the US-Mexico border. The agents were told that reports indicated shots had been fired near the home of a “named individual” and a tribal officer went to the location to look for the person, with the agents following in separate cars. A few minutes after arriving, the police officer and the agents encountered a man outside of a home near their parked cars. The man threw an object towards the officer and then raised his arm, prompting three agents to fire their service weapons, striking the individual several times. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was declared dead shortly after 10pm. The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation are currently investigating the incident.

