Border Patrol agents shoot and kill Raymond Mattia on tribal reservation in Arizona

Raymond Mattia : Border Patrol agents shoot and kill Raymond Mattia on tribal reservation

A man was shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents on a tribal reservation in southern Arizona after reports of gunfire were made. The man, identified as Raymond Mattia, threw an object towards a police officer and raised his arm, causing three agents to open fire and strike him several times. Mattia was later pronounced dead due to the lack of available air ambulance transportation. The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation are investigating the incident. The Border Patrol agents involved were wearing body cameras, and at least seven others were present during the shooting. The reason for the gunfire reports and whether a weapon was found have not been confirmed. Family members of the victim claimed he had called the Border Patrol for assistance with trespassing migrants on his property and was only two feet from his front door when he was shot.

