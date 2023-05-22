“Border Patrol shooting investigation” today : US Border Patrol Agents Under Investigation by FBI and Tribal Police for Fatal Shooting of Tribal Member

US Border Patrol Agents Under Investigation for Fatally Shooting Tribal Member by FBI and Tribal Police today 2023.

The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by US Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona. Raymond Mattia lost his life in the incident, which occurred in the Meneger’s Dam community of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Mattia had called Border Patrol as there were multiple migrants who had trespassed into his yard and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property. Meneger’s Dam is only a few miles from the US-Mexico border.

News Source : The Associated Press

