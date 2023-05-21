“Border Patrol shooting investigation” today : US Border Patrol Agents Under Investigation by FBI and Tribal Police for Fatal Shooting of Tribal Member

US Border Patrol Agents Under Investigation for Fatal Shooting of Tribal Member by FBI and Tribal Police today 2023.

The fatal shooting of a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation by US Border Patrol agents is under investigation by the FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police. Customs and Border Protection officials have not provided any additional information about the incident, which occurred in the Meneger’s Dam community of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. identified the victim as Raymond Mattia, who had reportedly called Border Patrol for assistance after multiple migrants entered his yard. Mattia’s family said he was shot when he went outside to speak to the agents.

Read Full story : FBI, tribe’s police investigating fatal shooting of tribal member by US Border Patrol agents /

News Source : Associated Press

FBI investigation Tribal police involvement Fatal shooting case US Border Patrol agents Justice for tribal member