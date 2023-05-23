Border Patrol Shoots and Kills Raymond Mattia on Tohono O’odham Nation Reservation

Raymond Mattia shooting : Border Patrol agents kill Raymond Mattia on Arizona reservation

A man was shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents on a tribal reservation in southern Arizona after he threw something and raised his arm, according to the agency. The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation are investigating the incident. Tribal police had asked Border Patrol agents for help in responding to a report of shots fired near the U.S.-Mexico border. The agents encountered the man outside of a home and he threw an object toward a police officer before raising his arm, prompting three agents to fire their service weapons, striking him several times. The man was declared dead despite lifesaving efforts. The man was identified as Raymond Mattia, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Family members claimed he had called Border Patrol for assistance in removing migrants who had trespassed on his property and was only two feet from his front door when he was shot.

News Source : Associated Press

