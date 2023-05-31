Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis: Tallulah Willis Discloses Her Diagnosis of Borderline Personality Disorder

Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Her Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, recently opened up about her struggles with anorexia nervosa and borderline personality disorder. In a heartfelt essay for Vogue, she revealed that her father’s declining health and her own battle with an eating disorder led to her diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.

The 29-year-old actress and artist recounted a traumatic experience from when she was 11 years old. After attending an event with her mother, she searched online for photos of herself and stumbled upon hurtful comments about her appearance. She carried the weight of those comments with her for years, and they eventually contributed to her body dysmorphia and disordered eating.

As her father began to display early signs of frontotemporal dementia, Tallulah mistook his symptoms as disinterest. She believed that he had lost interest in her and blamed herself for not being beautiful or interesting enough. Her adolescent brain tortured itself with faulty math, leading her to feel even more isolated and alone.

To cope with her father’s progressing symptoms, Tallulah turned to anorexia nervosa. She admits that she was too sick to handle his illness and that she subscribed to a “share of avoidance and denial.” After becoming sober at 20, restricting her food intake became the “last vice” she had. Her disordered eating spiraled out of control after she was diagnosed with ADHD and given stimulant medication.

After dropping more weight and being broken up with by her fiancé, Tallulah’s family sent her to a rehabilitation center in Texas. It was there that she was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder. After five months of treatment, she left feeling changed. She realized that what she wanted more than harmony with her body was harmony with her family.

Recovery from Borderline Personality Disorder is a lifelong journey, but Tallulah now has the tools to be present in all facets of her life. She has a newfound appreciation for her relationships and works to make her father more comfortable. She brings him an energy that’s bright and sunny, no matter where she’s been.

Tallulah’s story is a powerful reminder of the impact that trauma and mental illness can have on our lives. It’s important to seek help when we need it and to not let shame or stigma hold us back. With the right treatment and support, we can heal and thrive.

Borderline Personality Disorder Mental Health Awareness Tallulah Willis Diagnosis Celebrity Mental Health Stigma Surrounding Mental Illness

News Source : Alex Portée

Source Link :Tallulah Willis Shares Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis/